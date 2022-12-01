Natixis Cuts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Roblox were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $16,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Up 6.5 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
