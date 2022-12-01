Natixis Sells 106,616 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Natixis trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,616 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

