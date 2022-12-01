Natixis Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 869.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $930.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.