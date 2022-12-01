Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685,765 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

