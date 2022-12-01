Natixis Acquires Shares of 111,976 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Omnicom Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

