Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $30,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
NYSE:MAA opened at $164.88 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.