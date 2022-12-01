LPL Financial LLC Has $29.90 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Block Trading Up 9.1 %
NYSE:SQ opened at $67.77 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 2.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.
Insider Transactions at Block
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,187,128. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
