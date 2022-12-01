LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,705 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $352.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.