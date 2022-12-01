Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

