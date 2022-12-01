Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126,662 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.20 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

