Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 69,106 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

