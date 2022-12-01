Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 392,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $146.90 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.