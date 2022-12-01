Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $227,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

