Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,813 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Airbnb worth $243,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,741 shares of company stock valued at $93,591,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

