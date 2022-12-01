Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,702,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.54% of Uber Technologies worth $218,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

