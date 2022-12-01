Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $221,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.