Northern Trust Corp Sells 100,955 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,955 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of State Street worth $249,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 485.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.