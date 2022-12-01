Northern Trust Corp Has $249.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.51% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $249,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.