Northern Trust Corp Sells 203,495 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,180,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Regions Financial worth $190,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after buying an additional 71,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

