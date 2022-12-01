Northern Trust Corp Has $193.40 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,128,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of PPL worth $193,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PPL by 1,059.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PPL by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPL by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

