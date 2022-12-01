BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,578 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.