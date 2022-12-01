Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,948 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $201,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UDR by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Up 1.8 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.47 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.