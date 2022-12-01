Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,320 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,706,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Conagra Brands worth $195,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

