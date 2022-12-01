Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $199,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

