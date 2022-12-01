Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 787,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $260,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $346.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

