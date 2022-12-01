Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,677.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,677.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,575,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,654,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,164 shares of company stock worth $25,907,340. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

