BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,175 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $272,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $191.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.82.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

