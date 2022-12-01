Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $253,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

