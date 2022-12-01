Northern Trust Corp Has $251.15 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,169 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of D.R. Horton worth $251,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $86.00 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

