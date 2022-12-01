Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Entergy worth $231,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.27 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

