AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

