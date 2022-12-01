BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 899 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $28,192,775. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,469.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,245.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

