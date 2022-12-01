Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,640,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DICE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

