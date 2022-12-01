BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.26 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

