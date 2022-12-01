Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 11,729 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

