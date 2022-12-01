Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $63,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $155.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.