Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,067 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Trading Up 1.9 %

About FOX

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

