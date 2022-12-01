Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 143,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Western Digital worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

