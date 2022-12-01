Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 743.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,704 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $76,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDXX stock opened at $425.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

