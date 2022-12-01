Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 449.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,349 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 170.0% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

