Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 648,300 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $76,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

