Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $76,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 241,338 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 163,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.