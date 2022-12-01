Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Liberty Global worth $62,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.