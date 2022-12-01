Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 186,248 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $62,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 942.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

