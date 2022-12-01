Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,864,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.53% of Cosan worth $81,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Cosan by 38.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at $343,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSAN opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

