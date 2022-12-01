Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 596.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $73,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.