Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 362,900 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 362,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $81,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.65.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.