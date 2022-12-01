Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.77 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

