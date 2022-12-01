Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 1,200,000 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

