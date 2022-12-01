Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of eBay worth $80,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,069 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.